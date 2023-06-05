Apriem Advisors Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,100,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,716,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

