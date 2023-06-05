Apriem Advisors Sells 1,333 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Apriem Advisors reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,256,000. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 5,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $9.36 on Monday, hitting $268.65. 325,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.48 and a 200 day moving average of $285.37. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $365.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

