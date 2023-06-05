Apriem Advisors Sells 554 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Apriem Advisors lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a market capitalization of $344.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

