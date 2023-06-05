Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $733,115.60 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 243,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $733,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,634.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, Brett Adcock sold 271,492 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $833,480.44.

On Friday, May 26th, Brett Adcock sold 474,400 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $1,446,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $665,048.16.

On Monday, May 22nd, Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $5,603,382.54.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACHR traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.07. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Archer Aviation by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,613,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after buying an additional 649,634 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,141,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,901 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,125,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 353,606 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.