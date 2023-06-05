Ardor (ARDR) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $74.72 million and $335,258.67 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00054787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00039805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017677 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.