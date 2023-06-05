Ardor Trading Down 8.1% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Ardor has a market cap of $69.92 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0700 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00038863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000931 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

