Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Position Cut by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 4.52% of Astec Industries worth $41,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after acquiring an additional 178,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after acquiring an additional 354,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Astec Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,008,000 after acquiring an additional 44,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,368,000 after buying an additional 28,126 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASTE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ASTE traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $40.61. 43,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,292. The firm has a market cap of $922.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.58%.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

