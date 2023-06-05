Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC) Insider Buys A$24,500.00 in Stock

Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC – Get Rating) insider Matthew Greentree bought 500,000 shares of Ausgold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,500.00 ($16,013.07).
Ausgold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Ausgold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In May Are Moving Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Ausgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ausgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.