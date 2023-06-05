Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC) Insider Buys A$24,500.00 in Stock

Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUCGet Rating) insider Matthew Greentree bought 500,000 shares of Ausgold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,500.00 ($16,013.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Ausgold Limited explores for gold and other precious metals. The company's flagship property is the Katanning gold project, which covers approximately 4,000 square kilometers located in Katanning greenstone belt in south-western Western Australia. It also explores for copper, iron, nickel, chromium, and sulphide deposits.

