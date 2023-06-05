Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PG) Increases Dividend to $1.48 Per Share

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.37.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Price Performance
