Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $216.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,700. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.04 and its 200 day moving average is $228.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

