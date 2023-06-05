Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Tops $0.0000

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $264.60 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003750 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00026848 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000397 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 213,960,868,674,426,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 213,964,467,162,682,304 with 152,165,779,786,740,736 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $3,799,304.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

