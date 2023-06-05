Bank of America Raises C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $18.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut C3.ai from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Trading Down 7.1 %

NYSE:AI opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,298,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,848 shares of company stock worth $6,718,382. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,046,000 after purchasing an additional 241,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,406,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in C3.ai by 2,277.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,743 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.