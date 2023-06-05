Bank of America Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $162.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.49. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of -232.80 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after buying an additional 255,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,280,000 after purchasing an additional 127,620 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,297,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,622,000 after purchasing an additional 412,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

