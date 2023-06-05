Barclays Boosts Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target to £155

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from £140 ($173.01) to £155 ($191.55) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($170.54) to £160 ($197.73) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151 ($186.60) to £168 ($207.61) in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15,916.57.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $43.71 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

