Barclays Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$93.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from C$82.00 to C$93.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$105.86.
National Bank of Canada Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of TSE NA opened at C$98.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$99.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.86. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.83.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
