Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Insider Purchases $16,140.15 in Stock

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) insider Edward P. Grace III bought 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $16,140.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,390.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance
MCI stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,780. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95.
Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
