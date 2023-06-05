Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Insider Purchases $16,140.15 in Stock

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) insider Edward P. Grace III bought 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $16,140.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,390.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance

MCI stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,780. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the second quarter valued at $27,000.

(Get Rating)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.