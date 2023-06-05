Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 21,506 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Fiserv worth $179,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $112.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

