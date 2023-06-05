Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 621,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,921,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck Oil Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $4.60 on Monday, hitting $267.85. 230,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,680. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $195.77 and a 1 year high of $336.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.40. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

