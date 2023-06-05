Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 2,467 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.49% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $260,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,257,000 after buying an additional 33,006 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 556.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 35,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,698,000 after buying an additional 29,826 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 509.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $7.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $902.92. 156,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,471. The company’s 50-day moving average is $905.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $854.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $580.01 and a one year high of $964.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

