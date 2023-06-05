Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 119.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,045,205 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.1% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Oracle worth $457,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,795,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,982,000 after purchasing an additional 288,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after purchasing an additional 434,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.87. 3,145,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,301,382. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $107.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

