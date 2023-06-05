Bessemer Group Inc. Has $171.78 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 706,113 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Amphenol worth $171,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amphenol by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,370,000 after acquiring an additional 795,078 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,560,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,091,000 after acquiring an additional 668,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $46,936,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after acquiring an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.