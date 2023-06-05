Bessemer Group Inc. Has $318.75 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,539,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 449,291 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Union Pacific worth $318,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNP traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $199.04. 610,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,227. The company has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.09. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.