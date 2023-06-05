Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 910,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $162,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in CDW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in CDW by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

CDW Stock Performance

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $3.02 on Monday, hitting $171.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,572. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.