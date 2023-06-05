Bessemer Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.69. 1,828,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,907. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

