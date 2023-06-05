Bessemer Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 21,900 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,858,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,133. The firm has a market cap of $289.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $107.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.31.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.26.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

