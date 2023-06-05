Bessemer Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,614,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,297,000 after acquiring an additional 125,697 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,184,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 67,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,975,000 after purchasing an additional 113,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock remained flat at $62.05 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,337. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $80.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

