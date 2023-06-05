Bessemer Securities LLC Buys 8,200 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Ameren comprises about 1.1% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.86. 464,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,652. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

