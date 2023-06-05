Bessemer Securities LLC Invests $869,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $12,728,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,740,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $183,163,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $9.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $480.17. 705,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,769. The company has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.56 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.40.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.60.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.