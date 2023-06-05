Bessemer Securities LLC Takes $602,000 Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $62,568,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 37.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,273,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,701,213 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter worth approximately $31,134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 34.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,948,000 after buying an additional 1,562,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5,368.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,234,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 1,212,235 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

ChampionX Stock Down 2.1 %

CHX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.41. 580,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,760. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

