Beta Finance Market Cap Hits $62.02 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $62.02 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0916 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

