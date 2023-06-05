Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $17.00 at HSBC

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HSBC from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BILI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.11.

Bilibili Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $15.32 on Friday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

