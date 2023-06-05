Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $17.00 at HSBC

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HSBC from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BILI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.11.
Bilibili Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BILI opened at $15.32 on Friday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bilibili (BILI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.