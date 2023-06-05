BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) & Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) Head to Head Contrast

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Nexalin Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies -9,336.04% -962.83% -443.44% Nexalin Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Nexalin Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies $290,000.00 289.25 -$27.05 million N/A N/A Nexalin Technology $1.32 million 5.04 -$1.70 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Nexalin Technology has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioSig Technologies and Nexalin Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioSig Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 194.12%. Given BioSig Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BioSig Technologies is more favorable than Nexalin Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures. The company was founded by Kenneth L. Londoner on February 24, 2009 and is headquartered in Westport. CT.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. It also engages in the development of Generation 2, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiates, chronic pain, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

