BitCash (BITC) Price Hits $0.0016

BitCash (BITC) traded up 81.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitCash has a total market cap of $35,996.05 and approximately $7.22 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCash has traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitCash

BitCash was first traded on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

