Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.90 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $26,863.96 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $520.98 billion and $10.90 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.31 or 0.00425506 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00120992 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025128 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000467 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,393,237 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
