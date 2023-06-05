BitcoinBR (BTCBR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $42.31

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. BitcoinBR has a market cap of $8,789.60 and $42.31 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinBR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinBR has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About BitcoinBR

BitcoinBR launched on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinBR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the exchanges listed above.

