BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
BFZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.65. 43,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,475. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.72.
In other BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $313,028.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,263,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,801.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 542,470 shares of company stock worth $6,413,103.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.
