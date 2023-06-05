BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

BFZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.65. 43,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,475. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.72.

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $313,028.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,263,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,801.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 542,470 shares of company stock worth $6,413,103.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,423,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.