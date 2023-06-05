BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BGR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.03. 99,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,696. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
