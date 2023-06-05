BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

FRA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.00. 140,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,810. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $12.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 21.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

