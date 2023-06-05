Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0564 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

BTT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 117,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,321. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

