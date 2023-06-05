BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUJ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.20. 98,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,537. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 58,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 60,508 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,058,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

