BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.18. 39,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,327. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

