BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.36. 48,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,164. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

