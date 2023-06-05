BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of BUI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.48. 47,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,184. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

