Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Shares Gap Down to $89.00

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $89.00, but opened at $85.16. Blackstone shares last traded at $85.48, with a volume of 1,392,772 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 104.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 112,069,564 shares valued at $1,477,051,251. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after buying an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

