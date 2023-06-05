BML Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,067,179 Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,067,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,000. Adverum Biotechnologies comprises about 3.9% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned 7.09% of Adverum Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 950.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 830,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 751,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581,844 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 659,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 434,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

ADVM traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.26. 459,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,119. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADVM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $32,166.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 61,898 shares of company stock worth $48,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

