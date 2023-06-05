BML Capital Management LLC Invests $10.45 Million in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,154,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,000. Tilly’s makes up about 10.0% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 435,100 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 251,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,435,419 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,934.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 998,776 shares of company stock worth $7,343,601. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $6.21. 306,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,603. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $180.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLYS. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

