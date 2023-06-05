BML Capital Management LLC Makes New $713,000 Investment in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Milestone Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.7% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIST traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $3.89. 31,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,632. The company has a market capitalization of $129.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

