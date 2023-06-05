BML Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Elevation Oncology accounts for 0.0% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Elevation Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 11.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELEV. SVB Leerink raised shares of Elevation Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of Elevation Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

NASDAQ:ELEV traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.73. 3,175,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.90. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

