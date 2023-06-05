Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University decreased its stake in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,682 shares during the period. Akoya Biosciences comprises about 0.6% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned about 1.63% of Akoya Biosciences worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the third quarter worth $89,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,854. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $222.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 92.02% and a negative return on equity of 109.58%. The business had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AKYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Akoya Biosciences Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

