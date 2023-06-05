Bokf Na Acquires 8,118 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,916 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded up $2.63 on Monday, hitting $439.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,382. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.44. The firm has a market cap of $201.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

